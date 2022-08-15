Woman Found Safe After Reported Missing Aug 15, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Authorities say a woman reported missing over the weekend has been located and is safe.Sandra Pryor, 51, was reported missing by her husband, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page. She had been last seen at the Hyperion Grill around 11 p.m. Saturday.Her husband contacted a detective at the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to say that she had been located, according to the Facebook post. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sandra Pryor Facebook Sheriff Internet Detective Husband Page Greene County Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Anne Heche's son advocating for her Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life