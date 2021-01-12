Valerie C. Blankenship, 34, of Prairie Lane, was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with being a fugitive from justice.
Blankenship was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, and cited for having no vehicle insurance and a light law violation.
Blankenship was seen about 10:35 p.m. Monday pulling out of the Marathon market at 2200 E. Andrew Johnson Highway without headlights on, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
A traffic stop was conducted on the car. A records check showed that Blakenship’s Virginia driver’s license was suspended and she has an active arrest warrant in Missouri, with full extradition.
Blankenship denied having anything illegal on her but later told a corrections officer at the Greene County Detention Center that she had two syringes in her crotch area, the report said.
Blankenship was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.