An Apple Street woman was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and other offenses after allegedly running into another car in a business drive-through.
Casey L. Best, 34, of 900 Apple St., was also charged with being a DUI multiple offender, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The woman whose car was struck about 2:25 p.m. Monday in the drive-through area of the Community Pharmacy at 1402 Tusculum Blvd. suffered suspected minor injuries but declined medical treatment, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
The victim told police that she was waiting at the drive-through window when Best pulled in behind her car and struck it at least three times.
Best told police she was “waiting on a lighter and her foot must have slipped off of the clutch,” the report said.
Best was allegedly slurring her words “and was not making much sense of what had happened,” the report said.
Best told officers she only had an identification card and didn’t have vehicle insurance. She was allegedly unsteady on her feet when stepping out of the car. She told police she had earlier taken some “mental health” medications. Best later allegedly admitted to using heroin earlier.
A syringe was seen on the passenger seat of the car. Two other syringes were found in the car, along with another syringe in Best’s wallet.
Best was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.