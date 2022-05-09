Brandon S. Pendland, 36, of 20 Stargazer Drive, Midway, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault.
Deputies went to the address and saw a man who was wet and mud-covered “staggering outside the residence” who appeared to be intoxicated, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
A partially clothed woman who was unconscious but breathing was seen in the yard. She was covered with a blanket until Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived and took her to Greeneville Community Hospital.
The alleged victim had bruising to the head and right eye areas and red marks on her stomach. She suffered “multiple injuries” and was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center. Her condition was not available Monday morning.
A witness told police he saw Pendland on top of the alleged victim and told him to stop before realizing she was not conscious. The witness forcibly removed Pendland. A relative called 911 Dispatch.
Another witness said that Pendland and the alleged victim were arguing earlier and then saw Pendland over the alleged victim, striking her.
Pendland allegedly threatened two other witnesses with harm, the report said.
Pendland was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.