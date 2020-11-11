A 93-year-old woman injured in a crash Sunday night on Barren Road in Chuckey remained hospitalized Tuesday.
Alva Price, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was listed in good condition in Johnson City Medical Center, a Ballad Health spokeswoman said.
The condition of a passenger in Price’s vehicle, 84-year-old Raymond K. Gaskin, of Barren Valley Road, was not available.
Sheriff’s deputies said in a report that Price was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that veered off the right side of the road about 7:50 p.m. Sunday and struck a utility pole head-on.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS and volunteer firefighters used extrication tools to free Price and Gaskin from the SUV.
Price was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Gaskin was taken by EMS ambulance to the hospital. Price and Gaskin were both wearing safety restraints, the report said.