A 63-year-old Kingsport woman who allegedly caused a head-on collision Thanksgiving morning on southbound Interstate 81 after driving in the oncoming traffic lanes had a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Kimberly S. Kindle, of North Willard Drive, was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and issued traffic citations.
About 5:25 a.m. Thursday, Kindle was driving southbound on I-81 near the 35 mile marker when her Chevrolet HHR went off the road onto the median, overcorrected and spun back onto the interstate “facing the wrong way,” Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report.
Kindle allegedly caused a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 34-year-old David Saville of Pennsylvania, the report said. Saville and a 31-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center.
Kindle also suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Holston Valley Medical Center.
Both vehicles came to rest off the side of I-81. Troopers spoke with Kindle after the crash and noticed a small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine on the passenger seat of the Chevrolet. Kindle verified it was meth and told troopers she last used the drug two days before, the report said.
Pill containers found inside the vehicle held two Suboxone pills, a plastic bag containing about one gram of meth, 15 Phentermine pills and other drugs, and other bags with meth residue. Two cut straws with white residue were also found, and Kindle allegedly admitted to snorting pills with the straws.
While speaking with troopers, Kindle appeared lethargic and would “nod off at times,” the report said.
Blood test results are pending. Bond was initially set at $9,000 for Kindle, who is free on bail pending a General Sessions Court preliminary hearing.