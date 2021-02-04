Shirley A. White, 63, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with resisting arrest.
Police received a call about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive woman in the bathroom of the Waffle House restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The woman had been in the bathroom since about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, employees told police.
She emerged as police arrived but ran back into the bathroom, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
An officer knocked on the bathroom door and heard a woman later identified as White reply.
“She sounded agitated that we were knocking and refused to open the door,” the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called and EMS personnel attempted to speak with White through the door. She stopped responding after several minutes. Police manipulated the door mechanism to unlock it.
White “was awake and angry asking if we had a warrant to enter,” the report said. She was asked to remain in place to be checked by EMS, but ran out the bathroom door, allegedly pushing past two officers and refusing to identify herself.
Restaurant employees asked police to trespass White from the restaurant. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending an appearance in court.
Another woman in the restaurant, 36-year-old Bethany S. Davis, of Johnson City, was sitting at a table “passed out” and was charged with public intoxication. Davis had been in the restaurant for about five hours and allegedly admitted smoking methamphetamine two days earlier, a report said.
Davis was also scheduled to appear in court.