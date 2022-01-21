A woman suffered a suspected major injury about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the U.S. 11E/Baileyton Road entrance ramp when she lost control of the car she was driving and it skidded into a tree.
The 2013 Kia Optima driven by Jeannie S. Weems skidded off the ramp in the area of the 500 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The car crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road before it struck a tree, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report.
Witnesses told police the driver was having difficulty staying on the road before the crash. Road conditions were slippery.
Weems was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Her condition was not available Friday morning.
Driver actions listed in the report include “careless/erratic driving.” Blood test results are pending.
Charges are pending, the report said.