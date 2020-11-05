A woman suffered injuries in a head-on collision about 8 a.m. Wednesday on West Main Street allegedly caused by the other driver.
A Greeneville police crash report said that a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher L. Boles was eastbound in the 1900 block of West Main Street near Fann Drive when the sport utility vehicle crossed the center line, striking a westbound 2016 Kia Optima sedan head-on.
The driver of the car, Cyerra D. Davis, suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance to Johnson City Medical Center.
Boles was not injured. He was cited by police with driving to the left of center and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Davis’ condition was not available Thursday morning.