A woman suffered suspected major injures about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near the Aldi parking lot access on U.S. 11E in front of Walmart.
Greeneville police said in a crash report that a Saturn sport utility vehicle driven by Feliciano A. Sarate was eastbound on U.S. 11E and allegedly ran a red light, crashing into a Nissan sedan driven by Sierra A. Sims as she made a right turn on a green light.
Sims suffered suspected major injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. Sims’ condition was not available Thursday morning.
Sarate was not injured. He was cited for driving without a license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and running a red light. He will appear in the charges in General Sessions Court.
In addition to Greeneville police, also on scene were Greene County Greeneville EMS, the Greenville Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.