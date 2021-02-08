A Chuckey woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash and a 4-year-old passenger in her car suffered injuries shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday on Midway Road.
Becky Lynn Church, 38, died of injuries received in the crash, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
A passenger in the 2003 Honda Civic driven by Church, 4-year-old Kelsey Wilhoit, suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a local hospital.
Church was northbound on Midway Road and a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Joseph Parker of Midway was southbound. After passing Shackleford Road, the pickup truck driven by Parker crossed the center line, hitting Church’s car partially head on, the report said.
Parker also suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The conditions of the 4-year-old and Parker were not immediately available Monday morning.
Charges are pending against Parker. Toxicology test results are also pending. A THP investigation continues.
The 4-year-old was secured in a child safety restraint seat, the report said.
Arrangements for Church are incomplete.