A Johnson City woman was killed in a crash about 11:35 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County.
Violet Reyna, 58, died after the car she was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the 39 mile marker, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a preliminary crash report.
Reyna was driving a 1992 Oldsmobile stopped in the slow lane of northbound I-81 that was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by 52-year-old Salvador Ortiz of Johnson City.
Ortiz told troopers that he swerved to avoid impact with the car, but the 2020 Freightliner struck the rear of the car. Ortiz was not injured.
The tractor-trailer was hauling gasoline. A THP investigation into the crash continues.