A Chuckey woman lost $20,000 in an online scam, the victim told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
The victim told deputies that she received a Facebook friend request on Dec. 4, 2021, from a person who claimed to be serving in the U.S. Army.
The man “stated to the victim that the needed the money to get his portfolio from overseas” and asked her to help.
She sent $20,000 in cash to addresses in Rhode Island and Maryland. The victim was sent an email address and told “that a diplomat would be in touch with her,” the report said.
As the suspect contacted the victim, his email address changed several times.
UPS tracking numbers were provided to investigators by the victim.