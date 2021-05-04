A Greeneville woman told sheriff’s deputies she was raped early Sunday in a mobile home in Limestone.

The sexual assault was reported Monday night.

The victim said “one if not two” men were involved, a sheriff’s deputy report said.

The victim said she had been drinking before a man made unwanted advances. She fell asleep in a bedroom fully clothed and later woke up in a bedroom with some of her clothing removed and a man on top of her, the report said.

The victim later was persuaded to go to Greeneville Community Hospital where a sexual assault kit was done. The victim also brought the clothes she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault.

Two possible suspects are named in the report.

Recommended for you