A Greeneville woman told sheriff’s deputies she was raped early Sunday in a mobile home in Limestone.
The sexual assault was reported Monday night.
The victim said “one if not two” men were involved, a sheriff’s deputy report said.
The victim said she had been drinking before a man made unwanted advances. She fell asleep in a bedroom fully clothed and later woke up in a bedroom with some of her clothing removed and a man on top of her, the report said.
The victim later was persuaded to go to Greeneville Community Hospital where a sexual assault kit was done. The victim also brought the clothes she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault.
Two possible suspects are named in the report.