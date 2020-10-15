A Virginia woman creating a disturbance about 11 a.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 81 Exit 23 ramp allegedly resisted arrest and ordered her German Shepard dog to attack a deputy.
Ellen M. Davidson, 34, of Marion, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Deputies responding to a suspicious person call found Davidson “yelling and screaming on the side of the road” Deputy Peter Wellman said in a report.
Davidson had a white German Shepherd with her. Attempts to calm Davidson down were unsuccessful and she would not respond to questions.
Davidson approached a deputy with the dog and he moved away into the road. When told she was under arrest for disorderly conduct, Davidson allegedly resisted attempts to place handcuffs on her and pushed the arresting deputy’s shoulder.
While being placed in a patrol car, Davidson allegedly threw a soda container at the deputy’s face. She was taken to the ground and allegedly refused commands to place her left hand behind her back, the report said.
Davidson allegedly refused to stand up and while being placed in handcuffs, “she gave verbal commands for the dog to attack,” the report said. During the encounter, the dog attempted to bite the deputy several times.
Another deputy arrived to assist but was blocked by the dog. Pepper spray was used on the dog, which continued to move “aggressively” toward the deputy. A Taser was used to subdue the animal, the report said.
A third officer from Mosheim arrived, and an attempt was made to place Davidson in a patrol car, “but she played dead weight,” the report said.
Later, Davidson began to “dry heave” and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called. Davidson was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East. After receiving medical clearance at the hospital, Davidson was taken to the Greene County Detention Center and held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
The dog is in the care of Greene County Animal Control.