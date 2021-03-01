A Holly Creek Road woman thwarted an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon on her property.
The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she was cleaning the inside of her pickup truck about 1 p.m. Sunday when a man wearing khaki shorts and no shirt approached from the back of the property and told her, “I need a ride, the law is after me,” Deputy Mark Crum said in a report.
The woman refused. She was listening to the truck radio with the key in the ignition when the man approached.
The man got into the driver’s seat of the truck, started the engine and went in reverse about 20 feet before the victim was able to turn the truck off by reaching in the truck and turning the ignition key, the report said.
The man struck her in the head and then fled on foot toward Holly Creek Road. The victim suffered abrasions but did not require medical treatment.
The suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short hair. Deputies searched the area and could not locate any suspects matching his description.