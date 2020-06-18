A Kingsport Highway woman reported Sunday to sheriff’s deputies she had been scammed out of more than $11,000.
The victim told deputies she had been contacted on Instagram by a man, and through further conversation on Instagram, email and text, was convinced that the FBI would arrest her if she did not pay them.
Between May 20 and Sunday, the victim “purchased multiple gift cards from multiple different stores” and provided codes on the cards to the man, a report said.
The amount of money purchased on gift cards totals just over $11,000.