An Asheville Highway woman was scammed out of more than $23,000 between Nov. 1 and Saturday.
The woman told sheriff's deputies she was contacted by a “Mr. Lynch," who "told her she was on a list of drug addicts/criminals and told her she needed to get ahead of everything and pay $20,000 dollars for an attorney,” Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
He gave the woman instructions to go to the FedEx counter at a Mosheim pharmacy to send the money. She withdrew $10,000 from her bank and shipped it to a “Carlos Sam” in Santa Ana, California.
Shipping costs totaled $87.
On Nov. 3, a “Mr. Miller” called the woman and gave her instructions to go to the UPS store in Greeneville to send the other $10,000. The woman withdrew $10,000 from her bank and sent it to a man named “Franco” in Covina, California. Shipping costs totaled $149.
The victim told deputies that each time she called the number given to her, she spoke with men who identified themselves as “Mr. Miller or Mr. Lynch,” the report said.
The victim was told to contact a man in Afton “who could help her,” the report said. She called the man, who said he knew some people with the last names given by the callers but “never asked for anything from her.”
On Saturday, the man who identified himself as Mr. Lynch called and said she need to send him $1,025 in gift cards. Six gift cards were purchased at Lowes Home Improvement and the victim gave scammers the card numbers.
“It appears she is out this money as well,” the report said.
The scam was reported Monday by the victim.
The total cash amount lost by the woman is $23,525.