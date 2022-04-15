The third defendant in a 2017 home invasion in Greeneville that seriously injured one of the residents was sentenced Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court.
Abby Ruth Kelton, 33, of Gregory Avenue, received an effective prison term of 12 years, with 877 days to be served in jail and the remaining time on state probation.
Prior to sentencing by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson, Kelton entered guilty pleas to aggravated burglary of a habitation and attempted especially aggravated kidnapping.
Three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property valued under $1,000 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.
A Greene County Criminal Court jury trial for Kelton was scheduled to begin April 26. She was given credit for time served.
The cases of Kelton’s two co-defendants were resolved in August 2021 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Malik Ali Shabazz Donaldson, 28, of Anderson, South Carolina, entered guilty pleas to facilitation of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and theft of property valued at less than $1,000. He received a cumulative sentence of 10 years, with 90 days to be served in jail and the remainder on state probation. Donaldson was given credit for time served.
Dondriquez Shamerien Gaines, 28, of Kiser Boulevard, entered guilty pleas to a count of facilitation of especially aggravated burglary, and sale or delivery of a Schedule VI drug in connection to another case.
Gaines was sentenced to a prison term of two years, with 150 days to be served in jail, and placed on probation for 10 years after release, for an effective sentence of 12 years.
Gaines was given credit for time served.
Early on the morning of July 25, 2017, Greeneville police responded to a house in the 900 block of Wesley Avenue to investigate a report of a robbery.
“Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old male seriously injured on the front porch of the residence,” a police report said.
A presentment later handed up by a Greene County Grand Jury said the victim, Brian Manuel, was struck in the head with a handgun and “suffered serious bodily injury.”
Manuel suffered severe lacerations and was taken to the former Takoma Regional Hospital and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
A 91-year-old woman was also inside the home. She feared imminent injury by Donaldson “using or displaying a deadly weapon,” according to one of the charges contained in the presentment. The woman was confined in the house while “a deadly weapon” was used by defendants, another presentment states.
Money and other property was taken in the burglary.
“The robbery was accomplished with a deadly weapon and (the victim) suffered serious bodily injury,” especially aggravated robbery presentments naming the defendants stated.
Gaines and Kelton were arrested July 26, 2017. Donaldson was taken into custody in October 2019.