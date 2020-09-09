A Midway woman involved in a 2018 crash that injured a 9-year-old girl entered a guilty plea recently in Greene County Criminal Court to vehicular assault.
Heather Dawn Peltier, 36, of Arrowhead Loop, was sentenced Aug. 31 by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson to three years in jail at 30 percent release eligibility with a split confinement of 90 days.
Peltier was also fined $610. The state dismissed driving under the influence charges against Peltier as part of the plea agreement.
The 9-year-old Midway girl suffered injuries on the night of June 21, 2018, as she walked along Gravel Woods Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The girl, who was not named in a THP report, was flown by Wings Air Rescue to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City after being struck by the vehicle driven by Peltier.
Social media posts at the time indicated the girl suffered a broken right leg.
Peltier’s vehicle “traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the child” and then swerved back into the roadway and stopped, A Highway Patrol crash report said.
Peltier told troopers that her steering wheel had locked, causing the vehicle to veer left. The investigating trooper found the steering wheel operational, the report said.
Peltier was also cited for failure to exercise due care.
Peltier has unrelated cases involving simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and misdemeanor stalking pending in General Sessions Court.