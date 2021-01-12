A woman involved in a February 2020 crash that killed her passenger was served a capias bench warrant Sunday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Lynn Shelton, 38, of Poor Farm Road, was also served arrest warrants for driving on a revoked license and violation of probation.
Shelton had a first appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court and remained in custody on bond pending a return court appearance.
A Kingsport man died on Feb. 19, 2020, when he was ejected from the truck driven by Shelton that crashed in the 3800 block of the 107 Cutoff, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report said.
Travis Williams, 42, died after being ejected from a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Shelton, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. The trooper and defendant are not related.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of the 107 Cutoff and Fannin Road. The driver had fled the scene by the time the THP arrived.
Found inside the truck was a glass pipe with drug residue in it, a report said. Tammy Shelton was identified as the driver.
“(Williams) had been taken to the local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead,” the report said.
A purse found on the side of the road at the crash scene contained Shelton’s Tennessee identification card.
Witnesses who came out of their houses after the crash told troopers that a woman identified as Shelton had been there but fled when they went to check on the passenger lying in the roadway, the report said.
“Long hair was found in the door jam on the driver’s side consistent with the driver,” the report said.
Shelton was also placed in the area by a Fannin Road resident who told troopers Shelton knocked on her door, identified herself as “Tammy,” and asked to use the phone to call her mother, the report said.
Shelton’s mother later confirmed receiving the call, but said she did not go to get her.
The bench warrant was issued in July 2020. Shelton’s driver’s license was revoked in May 2015 in Greene County Criminal Court, according to court documents.
Shelton was also cited in connection with the 2020 crash with failure to exercise due care, having no proof of vehicle insurance, alteration of the registration tag and violation of the seat belt law.