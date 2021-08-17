A Kingsport woman who died Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in Greene County was sought by authorities on charges that included two counts of evading arrest-flight by vehicle, according to court records.
Katelynn Lee Harris, 29, was also wanted on arrest warrants issued in Sullivan County for offenses allegedly committed on Aug. 5 and July 7 that also include delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of contraband in a penal facility and driving on a suspended license.
Harris was to have a hearing Aug. 10 in a Sullivan County court. In March, Harris entered guilty pleas in Sullivan County Circuit Court to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation in connection with offenses committed in November 2019 in Sullivan County, court records show.
Harris was known to have the active felony arrest warrants before a traffic stop was attempted just before 10 p.m. Sunday on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said.
Harris refused to stop for Sullivan County deputies. A pursuit began, then continued onto Interstate 81 into Greene County. Harris got off I-81 at Exit 44 and drove northbound on Jearoldstown Road, according to the TBI.
During the pursuit, Harris’ vehicle ran off the road. A passenger was taken into custody. Harris was armed and was ordered by deputies to drop the gun.
Instead, Harris put the vehicle she was driving in reverse gear before “accelerating toward deputies,” a TBI statement said.
Three Sullivan County deputies fired shots, striking Harris. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies provided road closure assistance at the scene while TBI agents investigated the incident, but were not involved in the pursuit or actions that took place involving Harris, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday.
The TBI continues an investigation. The TBI was brought in to investigate the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting at the request of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
Investigative findings will be shared with Armstrong “for his further review and consideration,” the TBI statement said.
The TBI does not identify officers involved in shooting incidents. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the three deputies involved.