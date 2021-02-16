A woman who allegedly misled investigators about circumstances surrounding a body found Jan. 23 in an abandoned car along the Highway 70 Bypass was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies.
Patricia Joan Graham, 42, was served arrest warrants charging her with filing a false report, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a death.
Graham, whose arrest report listed addresses at 681 Old Knoxville Highway and on Rambo Road, was sought in connection with the death of 32-year-old Andrew F. Davenport.
A man and woman also allegedly involved in the incident, 44-year-old Justin L. Tollett and 45-year-old Jennifer M. Clark, were recently taken into custody.
A fourth suspect, 38-year-old Terance James Clark, remains at large. Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.
Davenport’s body was found in a car on a two-wheel vehicle trailer abandoned along the Highway 70 Bypass. Greeneville police checking out a report of a suspicious vehicle along the busy roadway found Davenport deceased in the car on the trailer.
A subsequent investigation revealed that Davenport, of Gap Mountain Road, had been at an Old Knoxville Highway home prior to his death. Autopsy results are pending, but authorities do not believe that foul play was involved in Davenport’s death.
Investigators have said that four people failed to report the death of Davenport, whose body was moved to the Highway 70 Bypass location. The four allegedly involved are identified as Graham, Terance Clark, Jennifer Clark and Tollett.
In addition to Graham, the other three suspects are also charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a death.
An affidavit of complaint naming Graham filed by Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said that she committed the offenses by “knowingly disposing of the body of another in a way that is offensive to another, by placing (Davenport’s) body in a vehicle and parking the vehicle off a truck route and leaving.”
The suspects allegedly tampered with evidence “by placing the victim’s body in a vehicle on Benbow Road and parking the vehicle off the truck route,” another report said.
Graham was interviewed on Jan. 24 by investigators and allegedly gave them false information “to a legitimate inquiry about a death investigation,” a report said.
Graham was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a Painter Creek Road location.
Graham was also served a warrant for violation of probation. Graham was convicted in December 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court of aggravated assault and auto burglary in connection with a January 2019 carjacking in Greeneville and placed on six years’ probation.
Jennifer Clark and Tollett remain held in the Greene County Detention Center pending preliminary hearings scheduled Wednesday in General Sessions Court. Graham also remains in custody.