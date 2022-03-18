A woman sought by authorities on arrest warrants for second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl was taken into custody late Thursday.
Amanda Y. Waldroupe, 31, of 101 Spring St., was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over at a road block conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Blue Springs Parkway. The THP was assisted by Greeneville police.
A records search showed Waldroupe had the active warrants. She was taken to the Greene County Detention Center pending a first court appearance.
Further details about the case were not immediately available Friday morning.