A woman was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a house at 2285 Warrensburg Road on “a welfare check of dogs in an abandoned residence,” Deputy Chad Moore said in a report.
A woman identified as 44-year-old Nancy Laughlin was seen looking from an upper level window in the house. A records check showed Laughlin had an active warrant for her arrest. Laughlin was given “multiple” commands to come out of the house with her hands up that she allegedly ignored.
Deputies waited for backup and entry was made into the house. Laughlin was in a rear bedroom with the door locked and made “multiple threats” to harm herself, the report said. She gave deputies the phone number of her mental health advocate, who came to the home.
Laughlin still refused to come out of the room, and entry was eventually made. Laughlin was holding a small handgun. A Taser was deployed and Long was “incapacitated.”
The house “was severely diminished and was full of dog feces,” the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS provided initial care to Laughlin, who was taken to the Greene County Detention Center pending a court appearance.
Greene County Animal Control and the county Building-Zoning Department also responded to the scene.