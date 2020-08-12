A woman tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday morning at the Greene County Clerk’s office at 204 N. Butler St.
Clerk Lori Bryant told Greeneville police that the woman was still in the building. Officer Jason Hope spoke with the woman, who said she got the fake $100 bill from her bank on Aug. 3.
The woman went to the clerk’s office to try and change title ownership on a vehicle from a relative who passed away, the report said. She told police she didn’t know the money was counterfeit.
The counterfeit $100 bill was placed into evidence.