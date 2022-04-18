A Birds Bridge Road woman was swindled out of $1,000 between Tuesday and Thursday in a phone scam.
The victim was called by a man stating he was from Publishers Clearing House “and she won a large amount of money,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
The suspect told the victim not to tell anyone she had won the cash prize. She was told to get a $500 Vanilla gift card “to cover taxes.” The victim gave the caller information from the card.
Over the course of two days, the victim forwarded the suspect $1,000 worth of vanilla cards.
Deputies advised the victim “to have the (caller) number blocked but be mindful they may call from another number.”
“She was also told not to send any more money to anyone she does not know,” the report said.