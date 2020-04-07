Rebecca Lynn Crum, 39, of 1120 Happy Valley Road, Limestone, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication.
Police investigated a report of a woman “staggering into traffic and walking in the middle of the road” on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
Crum was located in the Weigels market parking lot on Tusculum Boulevard. She was unsteady on her feet and unable to remain still while speaking with an officer, and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine about one hour earlier, the report said.
During a search of Crum after arrest, police found a blue plastic bag containing suspected meth and a wrapper containing marijuana.
Crum was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.