An Afton woman who spent a night in the woods last year with her 3-year-old granddaughter was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on a charge of kidnapping.
Belinda Renee Wilson, 55, of Meadowbrook Road, was also indicted on charges of child endangerment and custodial interference. Wilson is free on bond pending arraignment July 30 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Wilson and 3-year-old granddaughter Zella Linklater spent the night of Nov. 26-27, 2020, in the woods in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in the Cherokee National Forest.
The two were found by a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad in a laurel thicket near a pond at the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club, about a mile from where they were last seen on the afternoon of Nov. 26.
Wilson allegedly would not return the little girl to her mother, who went to Wilson’s house on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in the Meadowbrook Road neighborhood. Wilson had been watching Zella for several weeks while the mother was away.
Wilson and the little girl were not at the house when the mother went there, but she later saw them in Wilson’s vehicle on Horse Creek Park Road. The daughter followed the car, which turned onto Bumblebee Lane, a dead end road. The car stopped at the end of the road. Wilson and Zella walked on foot into the woods.
The daughter reported the incident to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies began searching for the girl and were assisted by numerous other first response agencies. Temperatures dipped into the 30s during the night in the remote area near the mountains.
Wilson was charged with child endangerment and custodial interference after the incident.
The kidnapping indictment states that Wilson committed the offense by “knowingly removing or controlling Zella Linklater,” interfering with her liberty “under circumstances exposing her to substantial risk of bodily injury.”
After Zella was found, she was returned to her parents and taken to a medical clinic as a precaution. Wilson was taken to a hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to be examined and served with arrest warrants after release.
The child endangerment indictment states that Wilson failed to protect the little girl “from abuse or neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The custodial interference indictment states that Wilson, as Zella’s grandparent and guardian, kept the child after expiration of her “lawful period of visitation” with intent to violate a custody agreement.
Wilson later told deputies she did not remember anything about the night.