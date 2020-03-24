Two arrests involving quantities of methamphetamine were made Monday by Greene County law enforcement agencies.
A Johnson City woman located about 8:30 a.m. Monday in a home in the 900 block of Old Asheville Highway was charged by Greeneville police with delivery or sale of a Schedule II drug.
Vanessa Deann Dockery, 29, of Iron Street, was also served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
After being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, 14 grams of meth were found in a plastic bag in a pocket of a hoodie worn by Dockery, the report said.
About 10 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property in the first block of W I Bowman Road about a person who refused to leave.
Earlene A. Willett, 32, of 145 Roaming Drive, Chuckey, was found inside a small outbuilding that had been converted into living quarters, Deputy Cindy Bowman said in a report.
Willett refused requests by the property owner to leave.
A camera was pointed to the area outside the door. After several attempts to get Willett to open it by knocking, she came outside, locking the door behind her, the report said.
Deputies speaking with Willett determined she was allegedly under the influence of a drug. She gave inconsistent reasons as to why she was on the property, the report said.
Two glass bongs were seen in plain view, along with several purses and backpacks Willett said were hers.
Willett “then began digging in her pants pockets” and deputies eventually recovered a metal tin that held 6.4 grams of a crystal substance later identified as methamphetamine, the report said.
Also in the tin was a small plastic bag that held 5.9 grams of meth, a clear plastic capsule that contained 5 grams of meth, and a small straw with residue on it.
A 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agent was called in and positively identified the substances as methamphetamine, the report said.
Further search of the living space turned up a leather change purse in one of Willett’s purses that held $2,345 in cash, including $2,200 in large-denomination bills, the report said.
Also found was a wooden box that contained bongs, glass pipes, razor blades and butane torches. The box also included a glass slide-out bottom with white residue on it.
Deputies also found a wooden basket containing a glass bong with marijuana residue, glass pipes, metal rods, torches, razor blades, and plastic bags.
Willett was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dockery and Willett were both held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.