Women’s breast health will be the topic of a seminar Tuesday.
Called “Dinner With the Doctor,” the seminar will look at the advances of breast imaging, an individual’s role in early identification and how to foster good breast health, according to a release about the event.
The program will be held 6:30-8 p.m. in the sanctuary at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway. Guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed.
Attendees will enjoy a plant-based meal as well as the “Women’s Imaging 2020” presentation by radiologist Dr. Raymond Kohne. A question and answer session will follow.
Donations will be accepted.
For more information and to pre-register, call 423-638-5014.
This event is sponsored by State of Franklin Healthcare Associates and the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.