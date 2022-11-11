The Greeneville City School System has announced Brad Woolsey as the interim assistant principal of Greeneville High School.
Woolsey graduated from Carson-Newman University in 2001 with a BA in biology. He earned his master’s in administration at Union College in 2008 and his Ed. S. in administration and supervision in 2013 from Lincoln Memorial University.
He started teaching science at GHS in 2001 and has continued in that role since then. He has also served in the athletic department as an assistant coach, head coach, and athletic director.
“Mr. Woolsey will carry on GHS tradition and vision in providing the best learning experiences for our students as an Assistant Principal,” Greeneville High School Principal DeAnna Martin said. “Mr. Woolsey will be a valuable asset to join the GHS administrative team as we work together to support our Greene Devil students. We are very excited that Mr. Woolsey will be transitioning to this administrative role.”
Woolsey and his wife Melissa, who is a teacher at Greeneville Middle School, have three children, JD, William and Julia Ruth.
“I am honored and appreciative to the school for giving me the opportunity to work in this interim leadership position,” Woolsey said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the students, families, and staff of GHS in this new role as we strive for excellence in all endeavors.”