Church Street Bridge

Work began Thursday to remove the existing bridge on East Church Street in preparation for its replacement. The Town of Greeneville has contracted Whaley Construction to replace three corrugated metal pipes under the roadway that carry water from a small branch under the street. The construction firm has 90 days to complete a new concrete structure. The Tennessee Department of Transportation ordered the bridge closed in May due to public safety concerns raised after an inspection.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes