As work pouring concrete on a portion of the Depot Street revitalization project has wrapped up, crews have moved to other parts of the project to do grade work and further concrete work.
Updates about the project were provided by Vaughn & Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine during a meeting Thursday.
Crews are now doing grade work on Depot Street from Irish Street to Cutler Street.
While grade work continues on that portion of Depot Street, access to the Federal Courthouse remains open from Irish Street while the half of the street near Cutler Street remains closed.
As concrete work finished up on the portion of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets, concrete crews have been busy between Cutler and Loretta streets pouring sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Concrete pouring on some curbing and parking stalls is also being carried out on Depot Street between Cutler and Irish streets.
Crews are working to wrap up work near the intersection of Irish Street and Depot Street in an effort to prepare for working on the intersection itself.
"We are going to move into doing construction on the intersection of Irish and Depot," Levine said. "We are doing work to prepare for that."
Work on that intersection is slated to begin in about two or three weeks, according to Levine.
The intersection will be closed as it is put together, but utility installation has already been carried out at the intersection in an effort to reduce closure time. Mostly concrete work remains in constructing the intersection.
"We're hoping we can do it in three weeks. We've got to build all four corners of the intersection. There is two handicap ramps on each corner, and we have to tie the curb into it," said Tony Roe, Vaughn & Melton’s construction engineering and inspection manager for the project.
A couple more parking stalls remain to be poured near the Greeneville City Schools offices, but most concrete work near the intersection has been completed or will be completed soon in preparation for working on the intersection.
The intersection of Cutler Street and Depot Street will be on deck for completion after work on the Irish Street intersection is completed.
Crews are still waiting on the delivery of street and sidewalk pavers for the project.
Pavers will be laid down in the roadway in a herringbone pattern on Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street. Some sidewalk pavers will also be installed near the tabletop feature of the project.
Some sidewalk pavers have arrived, but not enough to complete the necessary sections, and there have been no street pavers arrive.
The pavers are manufactured in Canada.
"We have gotten some of the sidewalk pavers in but we are waiting on significantly more of those," Levine said.
The roadway pavers are currently slated to be delivered at the end of March.
"Once we receive those and they start to be installed, we will be able to roll out a lot of timelines from there," Levine said.
Roe said that once the pavers are received in March, he hopes that crews can put them down in four weeks.
The portion of Depot Street between College and Academy streets will be opening soon, according to Levine. The section was closed as crews completed stormwater system installation in the area.
The area should be patched and paved and opened for traffic sometime in the next week.
Vaughn & Melton, the project supervisors, recently merged with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. (JMT) though all people working on the project remain the same.
Vaughn & Melton, now a JMT company, will soon be transitioning its naming and branding to align with JMT.