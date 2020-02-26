McKee Street Sidewalk

A Greeneville Public Works Department sidewalk crew took advantage of the dry weather Tuesday to make progress on the McKee Street project between the intersections of Main and Irish streets. Curbing was poured by mid-afternoon on one side of the street. The project addresses safety at the intersection of McKee and Main and Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues with the sidewalk. The new curbing provides a border with the roadway on the side where the sidewalk has been removed. A new ADA-compliant sidewalk is to be constructed to replace the existing structure on the opposite side of McKee Street.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes