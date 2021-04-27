The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to observe National Work Zone Awareness Week, which began Monday and runs through Friday.
TDOT asks drivers “to move over and slow down for highway workers,” a news release said.
TDOT will spread the message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.
“It’s been five years since our TDOT family lost three employees struck and killed by passing motorists, and it’s still fresh in our memories,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the release.
“Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the handsfree law, reduce your speed, and move over when possible,” Bright said.
The spring and summer months “provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across Tennessee in downtowns, along interstates, and in rural areas,” the release said.
In 2020 in Tennessee, 23 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers, and passengers, according to TDOT.
TDOT launched a safety campaign called “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” to bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones. To learn more about the campaign, visit the Work With Us website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us.html.
Work zone safety messages will be displayed on TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Prominent buildings and bridges will be lighted in orange, and “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs will be posted at work zones across the state, displaying this message at various locations statewide.
Wednesday, is “wear orange day.” The public can show their support for work zone awareness by wearing orange, the release said.
More information is available on TDOT’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.