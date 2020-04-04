The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on most aspects of employment these days in Greene County.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation safety improvement project at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Route 107/Erwin Highway is not one of them.
Work continues on TDOT projects throughout the region while much of the local workforce remains at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Currently, TDOT is operating as normal in terms of construction activities. There has been no change to projects taking place in Greene County,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said this week.
Workers on road projects are mindful of COVID-19 as they go about their business, and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“We are taking precautions for our workers in terms of social distancing when they are working in the field in efforts to keep them as safe as possible,” Nagi said.
The Tusculum safety improvement project at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Route 107/Erwin Highway began in March. The project includes a number of components. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.
The work will include safety improvements on U.S. 11E/East Andrew Johnson Highway from south of Tusculum Heights Road, which runs beside Craven Ink, to south of Ball Road. It includes a section of road about four-tenths of a mile long.
The installation of metal support poles and roadwork to increase sight lines for drivers are two components of the project.
The TDOT-funded project includes installation of LED signal lights brighter than the ones in current use.
Improved traffic signals will also be installed at the intersection. Wooden poles and strain wire currently in use will be replaced with steel poles and mast arms to hold the signal heads.
Blinking warning lights will be erected 400 to 500 feet before the intersection to improve safety, TDOT officials said.
TDOT identified the heavily traveled intersection in 2015 as having a 30 percent greater crash rate than others with a comparable traffic volume. Tusculum city officials have long advocated the need for safety improvements there, and welcome the news that work on the project continues.
Lexington, Kentucky-based Davis H. Elliott Construction Co. was awarded the contract in October 2019.
“My understanding is that the preparation work will be completed in the next few weeks, and then the installation of the mast arms will be delayed for a while due to a backlog at the manufacturer. All progress is good, however,” Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said in March.