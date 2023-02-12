The importance of consuming locally grown food was shared Saturday in the Winter Workshop of the USA Regenerative Agricultural Alliance.
The nonprofit alliance, based in Greeneville, welcomed a capacity crowd to the event held at the Warehouse at Wilson Hill.
Leading the free workshop was Drew Wilson, manager of the alliance's farm campus, located next to the warehouse.
Wilson said the alliance's mission is to educate, enable and equip folks to build healthy soil through regenerative methods. Wilson spoke about the importance of buying ethical, healthy, local food, and the benefits and accountability associated with buying local.
The alliance's website states, "Understanding the natural interactions of sunlight, plants, soils, animals, and microorganisms, regenerative ag concentrates on soil health, biodiversity, and the conservation of resources which enables family farms to thrive, communities to prosper, and the climate to become more resilient."
Attendees of the Winter Workshop were of all ages, from the experienced farmer to young couples with questions about how to get involved.
Informational booths from several farm businesses and organizations were featured during the workshop.
They included Boone Street Market of Jonesborough, Depot Street Farmers Market, Green Pasture Farm and Hatchery of Chuckey, Jonesborough Farmers Market, Jonesborough Locally Grown, Papillon Farms Registered Berkshire Pigs of Chuckey, Rural Resources, SLAP Farms of Greeneville, and The Weston A. Price Foundation Greene County Chapter.
Brunch was provided by local producers Bob the Baker, Das Jam Haus, Papillon Farms, and SLAP Farms.
The alliance offers quarterly workshops to provide information on regenerative practices.