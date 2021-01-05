A woman who went Monday afternoon to an Andrew Johnson Bank branch to collect her federal stimulus check was served an active arrest warrant and charged with methamphetamine possession.
Nancy D. Jeffers, 53, of 1274 Pisgah Road, contacted the bank to say she was coming to collect the check, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
Jeffers had earlier allegedly deposited a counterfeit check for $1,791 at the North Main Street bank branch, the report said. Jeffers was placed under arrest when she arrived.
Police found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in an empty cigarette pack in one of Jeffers’ pants pockets during a search after arrest. A glass pipe was found in Jeffers’ bra after she was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, along with a plastic bag in her purse containing suspected meth residue, the report said.
The warrant was in connection with the worthless check. Jeffers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in Greene County General Sessions Court.