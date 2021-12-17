More than 2,000 wreaths arrived in 226 boxes at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery for placement on each veteran's grave in the cemetery Thursday.
Volunteers from various community organizations and entities including local veterans' organizations, businesses, Scouts and Air Force Junior ROTC students from both local school systems assisted staff at the National Historic Site with unloading, unpacking and placing a wreath at each grave.
The wreaths were provided through Wreaths Across America with funds raised locally for purchases by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. Association President George Collins said this year the fundraising goal for the wreaths was passed for the first time, with enough money raised to purchase 2,039 wreaths, which is 19 more than the goal to adorn each of the 2,020 gravesites in the cemetery.
The public is invited to attend the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at the cemetery on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. General parking for the ceremony will be at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, with a free shuttle service available between the school and the cemetery. Limited disabled parking will be available at the cemetery. For more information call the site at 638-3551.