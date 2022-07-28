Professional wrestling took center stage at the 72nd annual Greene County Fair on Wednesday night with a legion of enthusiastic fans turning out to watch the action.
The School of Morton’s Masters of the Midway wrestling event featured six match ups. Among them was a heavyweight championship bout, which saw Hunter the Timber Wolfe defeat Brian Rivers and take home the first-ever School of Morton (SOM) heavyweight title. In a tag-team title match, the Texas Trap House defeated Viva Las Amish.
In other matches, R.T.3 defeated John Matthews; Greeneville’s own Shawn Karson bested The Medic, and Death Core Dooley beat Pepper Bottom., Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer and SOM namesake Ricky Morton was back in action Wednesday, defeating Zach Mosley in a semi-main event.
At the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena, the Truck and Tractor Pulls were held Wednesday after being postponed from Tuesday night due to rain. The Southern Rough Stock Association Rodeo, which had previously been scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled due to the wet conditions at the fairgrounds from the heavy rain earlier in the week.
Among the winners in the tractor pulls were: Timothy Cutshall, 4500 class; Cody Watkins 5500 class; Whitney Brooks, 6500 class; Ken Nelson, 8500 class; Jeff Stewart 10,000 class, and Wayne Morrow, Big Farm class.
The top finishers in the truck pulls were: Dan Tarr, Gas division; Kendrick Tyler, Street Diesel division; Robert Hicks, 2.6 Diesel division, and Josh McCormick in both the Modified Street and Outlaw divisions.
Other activities at the fair Wednesday evening included the Corn Bag Toss Tournament’s qualifying round and entertainment by Threads of Faith at the Greeneville Federal Expo Stage.
Coming up on Thursday night at the Greene County Fair, Carson Peters will be entertaining on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
At the Greeneville Federal Expo Stage on Thursday, the Baby Show will be held at 6 p.m., followed by musical entertainment by Mountain Highway at 8 p.m.
The Jim Salzburg Motorsports Arena will host the fair’s first of three scheduled nights of demolition derby action with the Powder Puff Derby, beginning at 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Demo derby action will continue on Friday and Saturday nights at the fair.