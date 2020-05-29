Third Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright will continue serving the public in that capacity.
Wright was among three finalists under consideration for a state Court of Appeals vacancy in the Eastern Division.
Gov. Bill Lee selected Kristi M. Davis, of Knoxville, a Circuit Court judge in the 6th Judicial District.
Wright was among three finalists for the position from among 16 initial candidates. Wright said he was notified Thursday of Davis’ selection by Lee’s legal counsel, Lang Wiseman.
The Court of Appeals opening in the Eastern Division was created by the April 30 retirement of Charles D. Susano Jr.
The other finalist for the position was Jeri S. Bryant, of Athens, chancellor of the 10th Judicial District.