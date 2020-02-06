Two members of Greene County’s legal community are among 16 applicants for a Court of Appeals opening in the Eastern Division created by the retirement of Charles D. Susano Jr., effective April 30.
They are 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright and Greeneville lawyer Jeffery M. Ward.
Wright has been a Circuit Court judge since 2006. He was Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge from 1998 through 2006.
Wright was an assistant federal defender from 1992 to 1998, and in private practice from 1986 to 1992.
Ward has been a partner in the Milligan & Coleman law firm in Greeneville since 1996. He is also a member of the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.
Ward practices law primarily in the area of civil litigation, with his main focus being medical malpractice and government defense-civil rights. Ward also serves as a mediator.
Other applicants for the Court of Appeals position practice law in Athens, Chattanooga, Kingston and Knoxville.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the 16 applicants when it meets to select nominees for the Court of Appeals opening.