One candidate has filed a write-in candidacy for the May 3 Republican Primary Election.
James Hawkins filed as a write-in with the Greene County Election Commission for the Republican primary race for the three 1st District County Commission seats.
Hawkins' name will not appear on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot, but voters may write in his name and those votes will count for Hawkins since he filed as a certified write-in candidate with the Election Commission.
The names of Kathy Crawford, Nick Gunter, and Charles "Tim" White will appear on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot as they filed nominating petitions with 25 valid and accepted signatures before the filing deadline in February.
A write-in candidate does not go through the process of getting 25 valid signatures and filing a petition before a filing deadline. Rather, a write-in candidate must only go to the Election Commission and sign documentation denoting that they wish to be an official write-in candidate.
A write-in candidate must be certified with the local election commission for their votes to be officially certified after the election, according to Tennessee law.
The deadline to be a certified write-in candidate in any election is 50 days before the election day for the office.
Write-in votes for people who are not certified write-in candidates are tabulated, but do not appear on the official election certification at the conclusion of the election certification process. Therefore, a person must be a certified write-in candidate in order to receive write-in votes that could be officially certified for them to be able to take office.
A person could not take office if they are not a certified write-in candidate, according to Tennessee law.
A candidate also cannot mount a write-in campaign in the Aug. 4 County General Election if they are defeated as a primary candidate in May.
According to Tennessee law, any candidates filed for or eligible to receive votes in a primary ballot who lose the primary election may not file as a certified write-in candidate for the same office in a general election.