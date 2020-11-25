Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training will offer noncredit courses including the state-required parenting and divorce class via Zoom in December, a press release from the college said. Online OSHA training in English and Spanish is also among offerings listed for December.
- Parenting and Divorce via Zoom, $60 – Dec. 3, 5:30-9:30 p.m. or Dec. 17, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
This class meets the court-mandated class requirement for divorcing couples. Attendees will learn how to co-parent, communicate and transition in a way that minimizes trauma for all involved, the release said.
- Excavation Safety Competent Person (Spanish), Online, $155 – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Excavation Safety Competent Person (English), Online, $155 – Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This course is designed for all employees involved in trenching work and underground projects. The training meets OSHA Standard 1926 subpart P, requirements for excavation oversight, the release said. Topics include soil classification, timber sharing, sloping and benching, site-specific engineering.
- Confined Space Competent Person (English), Online, $155 – Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Confined Space Competent Person (Spanish), Online, $155 – Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This training is for all workers who enter or supervise the entry of confined spaces. According to the release this course addresses the new 29 CFR 1926 OSHA standards and requirements including the duties and responsibilities for authorized entrants, attendants, entry supervisor and rescue personnel. Attendees will learn permit requirements for confined space, use of gas monitoring equipment, proper ventilation and alternate entry procedures.
For information on any of these classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.