Walters State’s Kids College day camp is back on campus for summer 2021, the community college announced.
The camp features classes in archery, pottery, rocket science, spy kids, google docs and web design, drawing/animation and more, a press release from the college said.
Classes meet June 14-17 and June 21-24. Both sessions have content designed for students in grades three through five and six through eight.
The cost varies by the number of classes chosen. The cost for attending a full camp, with classes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, is $100-$120. Single classes are as low as $30, the release said.
“We are so excited to welcome our Kids College students back to campus,” Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs, said.
“The camp was a success last year as a virtual camp, but we weren’t able to offer some of our most popular classes like pottery and archery. Being on campus also gives young people in our area a chance to spend time on a college campus and meet college faculty,” Cardwell-Hampton said.
Fees include all needed equipment and supplies, and students will bring home some interesting projects, the release said. For example, students taking “Planet Earth” will have their own miniature earth cycle in a terrarium. Students in rocket science build and launch their own rockets.
Kids College students can also spend some time working at various jobs through virtual reality, according to the release. Students get a first-hand feeling for what it is like to work in construction, manufacturing, housekeeping and automotive fields. These classes are free, the release said. Students should register for a session when registering for camp.
Activities will incorporate 3 feet of social distance as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the release said, and most classes have been moved outside under canopy tents.
For more information, contact Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu or 423-586-6756. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3g6Y06m.