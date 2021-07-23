The next parenting and divorce classes offered by Walters State Community College are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 19.
The college continues to offer that course online through Zoom. The August sessions are scheduled for 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Walters State’s parenting and divorce class meets the Tennessee court requirement for divorcing parents. It covers how to improve family communication skills and make the transition healthier and less traumatic for all family members, especially children.
The cost is $60 to register. Contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988 to register or for more information.