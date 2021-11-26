Occupational therapy professionals can earn one continuing education credit for attending Walters State Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program’s fall symposium, a press release from the college said. The symposium is free and open to everyone.
The event will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the dining room at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville. It is a drop-in event and those attending may come at their convenience, the release said.
The presentation features evidence-based work completed by first-year and second-year students and will include walk-through poster presentations and an intervention gallery, according to the release.
“The symposium gives us a chance to give back to the community and gives our students experience presenting research outside of the classroom. I hope some of these students will present their research at state or regional conferences,” said Courtney Boren, director of the occupational therapy assistant program. “The process teaches students how to critically look at evidence-based research. Those skills will guide future decisions. We want our students to be continual learners.”
Care techniques examined by students this year include virtual reality simulators, animal-assisted therapy and nature-based therapy, the release said.
For more information, contact Boren at Courtney.Boren@ws.edu.