Walters State Community College is offering the opportunity to prepare for the state’s auctioneering license online.
The Division of Workforce Training offers both the 16-hour course for a gallery license and the 50-hour course for an apprenticeship license in February using the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Both classes begin Feb. 7.
“This class will be live, meeting at the same time every week,” said Anita Ricker, assistant dean for workforce training at Walters State. “The instructor is great and past students have been very successful.”
The 16-hour class will meet 6-10 p.m. Feb. 7-16 on Tuesday and Thursday. The cost is $434. This class covers advanced topics of auctioneering and meets state licensure exam requirements. Upon completion and passing the state’s gallery exam, students may apply for a gallery license with the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission.
The 50-hour class meets 6-10 p.m. Feb. 7-March 23 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $634. This course includes materials covered in the 30-hour course and provides the fundamentals required for students interested in becoming an apprentice auctioneer. Upon completion of this course and passing the apprenticeship exam, students may apply for an apprentice license with the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission.
A zoom link and course materials will be sent following registration for the course.