The next parenting and divorce class offered by Walters State Community College is scheduled for March 18.
The university continues to offer that course online through Zoom. The March 18 class is scheduled for 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Walters State's parenting and divorce class meets the Tennessee course requirements for divorcing parents. It covers how to improve family communications skills and make the transition less traumatic for all involved, especially children.
The cost is $60 to register. Contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988 to register or for more information.